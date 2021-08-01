NBC Cuts Short Raven Saunders' Twerking Celebration, Viewers Say

Shot putter Raven Saunders has captivated the Tokyo Olympics with her power, creative masks ... and twerking.
The American celebrated her silver medal Saturday with the dance, and viewers loved it. They also complained that NBC cut away from the fun moment.
C’mon, major network, can’t stand a bit of impromptu revelry in an Olympics missing the electricity of the crowd?
Here’s her mighty heave that inspired her to party ...
... and strike poses with the Stars and Stripes.
But the twerk was the “chef’s kiss,” according to viewers.
Saunders saved her most meaningful gesture for last, though. After receiving her medal on the podium Sunday, she defied restrictions on athlete protests by crossing her arms in an “X,” which she said represented “the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.”