'Explosive Diarrhea' Causes NBC's 'Ultimate Slip 'N Slide' To Pause Production: Report

NBC has indefinitely paused production of its upcoming competition show “Ultimate Slip ’N Slide,” reportedly after multiple people on set came down with diarrhea.

The Wrap reported Thursday that “up to 40 crew members fell violently ill,” citing a “person with knowledge of the production.” That person said people were “collapsing” and “being forced to run into port-o-potties” due to “awful explosive diarrhea.”

TMZ also cited an anonymous source “close to production” as saying that multiple people were ill with gastrointestinal symptoms.

Spokespeople for NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost. However, People confirmed that a shutdown began on June 2 and that at least one crew member tested positive for Giardia, a parasite that can cause diarrhea.

A spokesperson for Universal Television Alternative Studios, which is producing the show for NBC, told People that it is “in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production.”

The show, which was being filmed in California’s Simi Valley, was described in a May press release as a “wet-and-wild new series [that] takes the spirit of the classic backyard slide and transforms it into a real-life water park full of gigantic slippery rides with the chance to take home a big cash prize.”

It is scheduled to premiere Aug. 8, though it’s unclear how the diarrheal delay might affect this.