Adorable Puppies Help Jimmy Fallon Predict NCAA Final Four Winner

"The Tonight Show" host enlisted some ridiculously cute dogs to help make his forecast.

Who will win the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Friday turned to some ridiculously cute puppies to help him predict which of the Final Four teams will emerge as champions.

Adorable dogs representing Texas Tech, Virginia, Auburn and Michigan State all charged towards a bowl of dog food ― but there was only one winner, despite the tense photo-finish.

Find out how the puppy predictor went down in the clip above. 

