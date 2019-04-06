Who will win the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?
“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Friday turned to some ridiculously cute puppies to help him predict which of the Final Four teams will emerge as champions.
Adorable dogs representing Texas Tech, Virginia, Auburn and Michigan State all charged towards a bowl of dog food ― but there was only one winner, despite the tense photo-finish.
Find out how the puppy predictor went down in the clip above.
