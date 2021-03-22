ENTERTAINMENT

NCAA Tournament Needs A Geography Lesson After Bonehead Illinois Tweet

"Nah, we ain’t forgetting this," one fan wrote on Twitter.

The NCAA better go back to school.

After Loyola-Chicago stunned No. 1 seed Illinois in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, the NCAA’s March Madness Twitter account hailed the victorious Ramblers as “ILLINOIS’ TEAM!”

Just one problem: The tweet used a map of Indiana.

They eventually corrected the mistake, but Twitter let ’em have it.

 

Hey, tension is high for graphics people too during the tournament.

