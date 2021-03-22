NCAA Tournament Needs A Geography Lesson After Bonehead Illinois Tweet

The NCAA better go back to school.

After Loyola-Chicago stunned No. 1 seed Illinois in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, the NCAA’s March Madness Twitter account hailed the victorious Ramblers as “ILLINOIS’ TEAM!”

Just one problem: The tweet used a map of Indiana.

Twitter tweet

They eventually corrected the mistake, but Twitter let ’em have it.

Please own up to your mistake. Who the hell is doing your graphics??? 😂😂 — Anna BS MT (ASCP) (@AnnaShafto) March 21, 2021

18 year old intern — MacAttack10 (@attack10_mac) March 22, 2021

I will not forgive you for using an Indiana outline the first time — Kevin O’Banor (@Kethnor) March 21, 2021

We all saw you use Indiana on the first graphic. — ChummierGiant6 (@sportball111) March 21, 2021

We saw the first one pic.twitter.com/aUUAjegNjN — B1G CHA〽️PS (@UMvsEveryone) March 21, 2021

Take a geography class ding dongs, the shut up. #Illini pic.twitter.com/fYgce2x0mT — John Shepard (@JohnShepard) March 21, 2021

Nah, we ain’t forgetting this pic.twitter.com/13zw5EvTLH — Depressed Cubs Fan (trubiskyism) (@MrTacoHeaven1) March 21, 2021

Better than your first attempt... 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/QSJelzepYJ — Nathaniel’s Giving Up For Lent (@nathanielinva) March 21, 2021

Hey, tension is high for graphics people too during the tournament.