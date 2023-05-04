What's Hot

Ex-DOJ Official Name-Drops Taylor Swift To Rip CNN's Trump Town Hall

Neal Katyal, who served in the DOJ during the Obama administration, referred to a clip of Swift discussing now-Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).
Ben Blanchet

A former Justice Department official tore apart CNN with the help of a Taylor Swift reference after the network announced it will host a “town hall”-style meeting with former President Donald Trump next week. (You can hear the remarks below)

Neal Katyal, a former acting solicitor general in the Obama administration, joined a choir of critics who have ripped the network for giving 45 a platform as he gears up for the Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire.

“At least for now... the media seems complicit in giving him a platform and, look, I believe very much in debate and the clash of ideas and I want to hear a speech from the other side of those of whom we disagree... but the idea that CNN would basically give him a town hall, I think, is a dangerous one,” said Katyal, a law professor at Georgetown University, to MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace.

“To quote Taylor Swift on TikTok, this is not your father’s Republican Party.”

Katyal made a nod to a recently-resurfaced clip from Swift’s documentary “Miss Americana” where she debated her father Scott Swift about speaking out against then-2018 GOP candidate turned Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

“Does Bob Hope do it? Did Bing Crosby do it? Does Mick Jagger do it?” asked Scott Swift who weighed in on whether Swift should make a political statement.

“First of all, these aren’t your dad’s celebrities and these aren’t your dad’s Republicans...,” the singer replied before she eventually decided to break her political silence ahead of the 2018 midterms.

Katyal, on Wednesday, cited Trump’s indictment and the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection in part of his criticism of the network’s move.

“It’s a bit surreal for me to think that CNN, in a span of one month, is going to flip its coverage from covering the criminal arraignment of Donald Trump to giving this guy a town hall,” he said.

