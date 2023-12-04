Obama-era acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal on Sunday slammed Donald Trump’s latest attempt to swerve trial in his federal election interference case as “ridiculous.”
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday rejected Trump’s presidential immunity claim, saying the immunity he enjoyed when he was president did not extend to a “lifelong ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ pass.’”
Katyal, talking to MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, predicted Trump’s attempts to appeal the ruling would fail and that the trial would begin as scheduled on Mar. 4, 2024.
Everything Trump says “is bogus, like 100% bogus,” said Katyal. “I’ve taught constitution like 20 times at Georgetown, I’ve been the president’s top lawyer before the Supreme Court and I can tell you nobody thinks this is the law.”
“Not even a student in 20 years would defend this kind of Richard Nixon-esque principle that Donald Trump is saying,” he added.
Katyal said it wasn’t a “good faith argument about the Constitution because no scholar would support” Trump’s interpretation.
“This is just about delay,” he added, recalling Trump’s claims that he couldn’t be tried when he was president, and now because he’s a candidate.
“Basically, they’re just saying Donald Trump can’t be tried on any day of the week that ends in the letter Y. It’s ridiculous,” he said.
Watch Katyal’s comments here: