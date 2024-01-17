What's Hot

Ex-DOJ Official Lays Bare Trump's Latest 'Preposterous And Horrible' Tactic

Neal Katyal drew a direct line between the former president and the harassment of officials involved in his legal cases.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump is directly responsible for the harassment of officials involved in his multiple criminal and civil cases, Obama-era acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said Tuesday.

Amid a recent uptick in threats, bomb hoaxes and fake swatting reports, MSNBC’s Jen Psaki asked Katyal if the harassment would be taking place “if not for” the Republican 2024 front-runner’s divisive comments.

“There’s no question in mind [it] wouldn’t,” Katyal replied.

“Judges, prosecutors, witnesses, court officials, they shouldn’t need round-the-clock protection and it’s defendant Trump’s hateful and dishonest rhetoric that’s fueling these kind of threats,” he added.

Katyal suggested Trump could “put an end to all this with a single social media post.”

“The public knows it, officials know it, Trump knows it,” he added. But Trump is “making a deliberate decision to stay quiet about these threats and stir it up and then pretend, ‘Oh, who me? I had nothing to do with it.’”

“It’s preposterous and horrible,” he added.

Watch the video here:

