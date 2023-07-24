Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal thinks Donald Trump is about to endure yet another bad week.

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki suggested people are on “indictment watch” once more after special counsel Jack Smith last week sent the former president a target letter in his probe into the ex-POTUS’ attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Advertisement

“I think it’s likely that something will happen this week,” said Katyal, talking about another looming indictment for Trump.

The target letter is no guarantee of an indictment, Katyal acknowledged.

But “you don’t send the target letter to a former president, unless you’re pretty darn sure that you’ve got the goods,” he added.

Watch the interview here:

👀



"I think it's likely that something will happen this week... You don't send the target letter to a former president, unless you're darn pretty sure that you've got the goods."@neal_katyal on another potential indictment of former President Trump. pic.twitter.com/fU9oLgpHgn — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) July 23, 2023

Trump faces trial next year over the Stormy Daniels hush money case. He has also been charged with Espionage Act violations for allegedly mishandling classified documents and remains under investigation in Georgia for trying to flip the 2020 result.