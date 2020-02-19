Ex-Justice Department Official Hits Trump With A Reality Check: The Law Is Coming For You

A former top Justice Department official has a warning for President Donald Trump.
Neal Katyal, who served as acting solicitor general under President Barack Obama, said Trump seemed to “get away with everything,” including a series of pardons and commutations Tuesday for his friends and allies.
But he warned the president that his legal luck is going to run out thanks to a “robust tradition of law” in the United States.
“But I have news for him: The law is going to come after him,” Katyal said Tuesday on MSNBC.
Katyal, who wrote the book “Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump,” added:
“What he is doing is lawless, it’s unprecedented, it breaks every rule in our constitutional democracy, and the law will find a way to catch up with him. He can pardon his Mar-a-Lago friends, and pardon his campaign contributors, and this or that. But one way or another, our system is robust enough between the press and the courts to bring him and his ilk to justice.”
