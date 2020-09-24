Nearly 500 Retired Military Officials Endorse Biden

“We are former public servants who have devoted our careers, and in many cases risked our lives, for the United States,” the letter, published Thursday by the National Security Leaders for Biden, reads. “We are generals, admirals, senior noncommissioned officers, ambassadors and senior civilian national security leaders. We are Republicans and Democrats, and Independents. We love our country. Unfortunately, we also fear for it. The COVID-19 pandemic has proven America needs principled, wise, and responsible leadership. America needs a President who understands, as President Harry S. Truman said, that ‘the buck stops here.’”

The 489 signatures include Air Force Gen. Paul Selva, who served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Trump before he retired in August 2019. Adm. Paul Zukunft and Vice Adm. Gardner Howe also served under the Trump administration and signed their names to the letter, according to NBC News.

Though the letter doesn’t mention Trump by name, it spells out the president’s many failures, including his response to the coronavirus pandemic, his betrayal of the Kurds, and his cozying up to authoritarian leaders.

“The next president will inherit a nation — and a world — in turmoil. The current President has demonstrated he is not equal to the enormous responsibilities of his office; he cannot rise to meet challenges large or small,” the letter says. “Thanks to his disdainful attitude and his failures, our allies no longer trust or respect us, and our enemies no longer fear us. Climate change continues unabated, as does North Korea’s nuclear program.”

Last week, 235 senior military officials endorsed Trump, arguing against proposed budget cuts by Democrats, and falsely claiming the Democratic Party is being taken over by socialists and Marxists.

The hundreds of former military officials who signed Thursday’s letter said they believe Joe Biden “has the character, principles, wisdom, and leadership necessary to address a world on fire.”

Read the full letter here.