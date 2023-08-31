Nebraska Police Issue Citation To Driver With Bull Riding Shotgun

Police in Norfolk, Nebraska, cited a man who was seen driving his car with a bull riding shotgun. News Channel Nebraska

Some police officers in Nebraska recently had the weirdest traffic stop ever ― and that’s no bull.

Sorry, actually, there was a bull ― and it was riding shotgun in a car along Route 275 near Norfolk Wednesday morning, News Channel Nebraska reported.

Norfolk officers responding to a call about a “vehicle with a cow inside” rolling through the town assumed they would encounter a smaller animal, Denver NBC affiliate KUSA reported.

“They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle,” Captain Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska.

Reiman said the officers carried out a traffic stop and “addressed some traffic violations that were occurring with that particular situation.”

Meyer was only given a warning — not a moooving violation — and asked to take Howdy Doody back home and out of the city.

Howdy Doody is a celebrity in his home town, often appearing at parades. But the bull’s fame apparently hadn’t reached Norfolk at the time of his joyride, according to Meyer’s wife, Rhonda Meyer.

