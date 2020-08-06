HuffPost Finds

These Neck Gaiters For Kids Are Easy To Pull On And Take Off

These neck masks are basically just lightweight face masks that don’t fall off.

A neck gaiter (aka a buff) is a snug-fitting neck sleeve that can easily be pulled up or down to cover your neck, nose, mouth and the lower half of your face, making it a good alternatives to face masks for kids.
Everyone — including kids above the age of 2 — should wear a nonmedical face mask or face covering when going outside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in April.

There are plenty of cute face masks for kids, but it can prove difficult for them to understand social distancing and remember to keep their hands to themselves. That’s why parents are turning to neck gaiters for kids to guard against the coronavirus because they’re basically masks that don’t fall off.

A neck gaiter (aka a buff) is versatile and has several uses. A neck gaiter is a snug-fitting neck sleeve that can easily be pulled up or down to cover your neck, nose, mouth and the lower half of your face. You typically wear a neck gaiter to protect your neck from extreme temperatures and sunburn or to shield your nose and mouth from wind and sand.

These days, people are considering the differences between gaiters and face masks for COVID-19 protection. Many gaiters are made of breathable, moisture-wicking and/or cooling materials and can come in fun prints and patterns so kids will be excited to wear them and show their friends.

There’s also less chance of air escaping from a neck gaiter because it wraps all the way around your head and neck, NPR reported.

Even with innovative face mask accessories such as face mask holders and lanyards, it can be a problem to make sure a kiddo’s face mask stays put — especially if she’s running around or struggles to put her mask on or take it off.

Neck gaiters come in different sizes, too, so it’s possible to find gaiters in kids’ sizes that will stay in place.

Navigating this new normal is hard enough. But being a parent who’s trying to maintain some semblance of normalcy and steer kids through everything going on? That’s another challenge entirely.

As you and your kids prepare for them to go back into the classroom, resume day care or go on play dates with friends, you want to ensure they’re as safe as possible.

We’ve rounded up a handful of neck gaiters for kids that are great alternatives to face masks.

Take a look.

1
Zhitunemi Kids’ Neck Gaiters
Amazon
Find this four-pack in any of 39 colors for $17 on Amazon.
2
Kids’ Spider-Man Neck Gaiter
Amazon
Find it for $15 on Amazon.
3
Kids’ Mermaid Scale Neck Gaiter
Sleefs
Find it for $10 at Sleefs.
4
Snaptotes Neck Gaiter
Etsy
Find it for $13 on Etsy.
5
TransientCraft Kid-Sized Bamboo Face Mask
Etsy
Find it for $15 on Etsy.
6
REI Co-Op All-Season Kids’ Neck Gaiter
REI
Find it for $13 at REI.
7
Genovega Kids’ UV Protection Face Cover Neck Gaiter
Amazon
Find it for $15 in three colors on Amazon.
8
Kids’ Pepperoni Pizza Print Neck Gaiter
Sleefs
Find it for $10 at Sleefs.
9
Toy Cars Collection Kids’ Neck Gaiter
Sleefs
Find it for $10 at Sleefs.
10
Boho Chic Treasures Bamboo Buff
Etsy
Find it for $12 on Etsy.
11
Wee Hours Handmade Kids’ Gaiter Mask
Etsy
Find it for $12 on Etsy.
12
Kids’ Rainbow Neck Gaiter
Sleefs
Find it for $10 at Sleefs.
13
Gizda Neck Gaiter
Etsy
Find it for $15 on Etsy.
14
Kids’ Graffiti Neck Gaiter
REI
Find it for $17 at REI.
15
Kids’ Mickey Mouse Neck Gaiter
Etsy
Find it for $9 on Etsy.
16
Kids’ Camo Neck Gaiter
Sleefs
Find it for $10 on Sleefs.
17
Kids’ Galaxy Neck Gaiter
Amazon
Find two-pack in any of 35 colors for $9 on Amazon.
