Everyone — including kids above the age of 2 — should wear a nonmedical face mask or face covering when going outside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in April.

Everyone — including kids above the age of 2 — should wear a nonmedical face mask or face covering when going outside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in April.

There are plenty of cute face masks for kids, but it can prove difficult for them to understand social distancing and remember to keep their hands to themselves. That’s why parents are turning to neck gaiters for kids to guard against the coronavirus because they’re basically masks that don’t fall off.

A neck gaiter (aka a buff) is versatile and has several uses. A neck gaiter is a snug-fitting neck sleeve that can easily be pulled up or down to cover your neck, nose, mouth and the lower half of your face. You typically wear a neck gaiter to protect your neck from extreme temperatures and sunburn or to shield your nose and mouth from wind and sand.

These days, people are considering the differences between gaiters and face masks for COVID-19 protection. Many gaiters are made of breathable, moisture-wicking and/or cooling materials and can come in fun prints and patterns so kids will be excited to wear them and show their friends.

There’s also less chance of air escaping from a neck gaiter because it wraps all the way around your head and neck, NPR reported.

Even with innovative face mask accessories such as face mask holders and lanyards, it can be a problem to make sure a kiddo’s face mask stays put — especially if she’s running around or struggles to put her mask on or take it off.

Neck gaiters come in different sizes, too, so it’s possible to find gaiters in kids’ sizes that will stay in place.

Navigating this new normal is hard enough. But being a parent who’s trying to maintain some semblance of normalcy and steer kids through everything going on? That’s another challenge entirely.

As you and your kids prepare for them to go back into the classroom, resume day care or go on play dates with friends, you want to ensure they’re as safe as possible.

We’ve rounded up a handful of neck gaiters for kids that are great alternatives to face masks.

