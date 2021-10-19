Fox Anchor Neil Cavuto Urges Vaccinations After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto has COVID-19 and is urging people to get vaccinated.

“Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation,” Cavuto said in a statement from Fox News Media. “It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did.”

The veteran anchor has multiple sclerosis, survived cancer and lives with a heart condition.

“I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you,” Cavuto added.

Cavuto did not anchor his Tuesday afternoon slot due to testing positive, reports CNN.

Neil Cavuto hosts "Your World With Neil Cavuto" on Fox News. Steven Ferdman via Getty Images

Fox News shows have frequently peddled lies and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, a report from Media Matters found that the conservative news network aired claims spreading doubt about the safety and effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines on 99% of days over the last six months.

This summer, all Fox News employees were instructed to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status to the company.

On Tuesday, CNN anchor John King revealed that he has multiple sclerosis and is immunocompromised, saying he was “grateful” to those who are vaccinated.

Just 57% of the country has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus so far. Vaccinated people are at low risk of contracting the virus and at extremely low risk of hospitalization or death. The vast majority of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus are among unvaccinated people.