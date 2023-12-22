What's Hot

Fox News' Neil Cavuto Reads Viewer Hate Mail From MAGA Disciples Spreading Christmas Jeer

The relatively moderate Fox News host got way more naughty than nice comments from Donald Trump followers.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Fox News host Neil Cavuto has been known not to toe the company line on Donald Trump, Republicans and all things MAGA. And he pays the price in vicious hate mail, some of which he read on Thursday. (Watch the video below.)

In the spirit of the season, the anchor noted the emails and messages were “more naughty than nice,” and he wasn’t kidding. Especially from fans of the four-times-indicted, twice-impeached former president.

“Now I know why Trump and every other true American loathes you and never watches you,” Cavuto said, reading from one critic’s feedback.

“You have the godless gall to criticize Donald Trump, God’s very messenger here on earth,” another viewer wrote.

Election deniers also tore into Cavuto, and he clapped back vigorously.

“So Neil Cavuto the omnipotent one has concluded the last election wasn’t stolen. Says who, fat head?” one message read.

“Says every rational human being on the planet,” Cavuto snapped back.

Cue “Joy to the World.”

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

