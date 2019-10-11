MEDIA

Neil Cavuto 'Shell-Shocked' Over Shep Smith Leaving Fox News

The Fox News journalist found out his colleague was leaving the network moments before starting his own show.

Shep Smith’s announcement on Friday that he is leaving Fox News was a shock to his co-workers — especially Neil Cavuto, whose show follows Smith’s.

Cavuto found out his longtime colleague was leaving just moments before starting his own show.

“Whoa. I’m Neil Cavuto and, like you, I’m a little stunned and a little heartbroken,” Cavuto said at the top of his show. “I don’t know what to say. Shepard Smith, as I said, just a few days ago on this very network, a decent human being, a heart as big as Texas. I didn’t say Texas at the time. Maybe just lower Manhattan. It — wow. A better newsman you probably cannot find. Again, a bigger, more emotionally connected to humankind, you cannot find.” 

Cavuto may have seemed a little lost, but he turned things around into a fitting tribute for Smith who, alongside Cavuto, had been at Fox News since the channel’s inception in 1996.

“Shepherd, I don’t know what the heck you are planning to do or where you go but I just know you will be great at doing it and you deserve the best that life has to offer,” he said.

He then apologized to viewers for being a little off.

“So, I’m sorry if I’m a little shell-shocked here, but I’m going to miss my buddy,” he said.

