Neil Cavuto 'Shell-Shocked' Over Shep Smith Leaving Fox News

Cavuto found out his longtime colleague was leaving just moments before starting his own show.

“Whoa. I’m Neil Cavuto and, like you, I’m a little stunned and a little heartbroken,” Cavuto said at the top of his show. “I don’t know what to say. Shepard Smith, as I said, just a few days ago on this very network, a decent human being, a heart as big as Texas. I didn’t say Texas at the time. Maybe just lower Manhattan. It — wow. A better newsman you probably cannot find. Again, a bigger, more emotionally connected to humankind, you cannot find.”

Cavuto may have seemed a little lost, but he turned things around into a fitting tribute for Smith who, alongside Cavuto, had been at Fox News since the channel’s inception in 1996.

“Shepherd, I don’t know what the heck you are planning to do or where you go but I just know you will be great at doing it and you deserve the best that life has to offer,” he said.

He then apologized to viewers for being a little off.

“So, I’m sorry if I’m a little shell-shocked here, but I’m going to miss my buddy,” he said.