Neil deGrasse Tyson Back With Nat Geo After Network Completes Assault Investigation

Neil deGrasse Tyson will be back on the National Geographic Channel now that the network has completed an investigation into accusations that the celebrity astrophysicist engaged in sexual misconduct.

The network released a minimal statement to Variety and didn’t elaborate on the findings:

“StarTalk” will return to the air with the remaining 13 episodes in April on National Geographic, and both Fox and National Geographic are committed to finding an air date for “Cosmos.” There will be no further comment.

In November, Patheos published accounts from two women who accused Tyson of behaving in a sexually inappropriate manner with them.

Nat Geo and Fox chose to investigate the allegations and held off airing episodes of “Cosmos” and “Star Talk” until the investigation was complete. 21st Century Fox is the parent company of the Fox network and has a majority stake in the National Geographic Channel.