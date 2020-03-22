Neil Diamond Gives 'Sweet Caroline' A Less-Touchy Makeover For Coronavirus

Neil Diamond has given his classic tune “Sweet Caroline” a little bit of a makeover in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

While much of the tune is the same, there’s no more touching in this version.

Hands aren’t being touched, they’re being washed.

And he’s tweaked the “touching me, touching you” line to pay homage to social distancing:

Diamond, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, retired from live performances in 2018 after announcing he has Parkinson’s disease, but vowed to keep playing music.

He performed to thank Colorado firefighters in 2018, and earlier this month sang during a surprise appearance at a Las Vegas benefit where he was honored: