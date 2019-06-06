Neil Gaiman Deftly Turns Twitter Troll's Racist 'Good Omens' Rant Against Them

Acclaimed author Neil Gaiman responded to a Twitter troll’s racist rant about his new Amazon show “Good Omens” in the most eloquent way.

The troll apparently freaked watching the opening scenes of the fantasy comedy-drama about an angel and demon living on Earth as the apocalypse approaches because the voice of God is female (played by Frances McDormand), and Adam and Eve are black.

“You can take your bullshit show and your forced diversity elsewhere,” the troll tweeted at Gaiman, adding, “I shut it off after the first minute.”

Gaiman, however, had a perfect clap back:

You know, it's when people who proclaim themselves as "white supremacists" turn off Good Omens after the first few minutes, and then come on Twitter to tell me off, that I think sometimes a negative review is a marvelous and heartwarming thing. https://t.co/AwX3oclXaZ — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 2, 2019

The six-episode mini-series hit Amazon last week. It’s based on the bestselling 1990 book of the same name that Gaiman wrote alongside the late British author Terry Pratchett.

Gaiman wrote, created and also acted as showrunner for the new TV production.

Michael Sheen (the angel), David Tennant (the demon), Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Miranda Richardson, Jack Whitehall and David Morrissey also star.

Gaiman’s response was well received by fans:

I also object to your “forced diversity”. Including a token angel character just to be politically incorrect. Why can’t it be ALL demons? — Ben Pobjie (@benpobjie) June 2, 2019

A ringing endorsement as far as I'm concerned! — Peter Ramsey (@pramsey342) June 2, 2019

It's when somebody whose politics I despise loves my stuff that I get jumpy. — Elizabeth Bear (@matociquala) June 2, 2019

Something tells me this isn't the first time you've only lasted a minute. — Devin Kelly 🏳️‍🌈 (@DevinKelly20) June 2, 2019

This infers that he felt Adam and Eve being black was forced diversity when it was in fact just true...imagine being that fragile in your identity...can’t relate — 🌈 Jen 🌈 (@InspirareEtCrea) June 2, 2019

