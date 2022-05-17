Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes For Mocking Amy Winehouse At Halloween Party Years Ago

A tasteless Halloween sendup of the late singer Amy Winehouse has come back years later to haunt Neil Patrick Harris, prompting an apology from the actor.

Months after the British singer’s death in 2011, Harris and David Burtka hosted a Halloween party and served a platter of meats with a fake corpse of Winehouse, topped by her bouffant hairstyle.

“The Corpse of Amy Winehouse,” read the sign. “Beef ribs pulled pork, chicken sausage in a spicy BBQ sauce.”

A photo of the buffet began recirculating this month, and the backlash was so intense that the “How I Met Your Mother” star responded.

“A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago,” Harris told Entertainment Weekly in a statement published Monday. “It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I’m sorry for any hurt this image caused.”

The original image was shared by party attendee Justin Mikita, now the husband of “Modern Family” actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Variety reported. It has resurfaced from time to time.

