Neil Patrick Harris And Family Had Coronavirus. 'It Was Not Pleasant.'

Not even Doogie Howser MD could have seen this coming.

Neil Patrick Harris revealed Tuesday that he contracted COVID-19 early in the pandemic, along with husband David Burtka and their 9-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper.

The “How I Met Your Mother” alum declared that the bunch feels “great” now. But about six months ago, a familiar symptom clued in Harris that he had become part of the outbreak.

“We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn’t want to be paranoid about it,” he said on the “Today” show. “And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up.”

Harris added, “It was not pleasant, but we got through it and have antibodies and are feeling good. We want to make sure everyone’s doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure.”

In June, Harris & Co. appeared healthy posing for a beach photo posted to Instagram.

“I am grateful for this quarantine because we’ve actually gotten to spend more quality time and it’s brought us closer together,” Burtka wrote.

In a shoutout to health workers in April, the former “Doogie Howser MD” star joked that he could assist but had second thoughts: “Probably all I would be doing would be writing prescriptions for myself.”