Here's How Neil Patrick Harris And David Burtka Plan To Celebrate Christmas In Style

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are known globally as Halloween enthusiasts, but their Christmas spirit may be just as legendary.

The couple, who married in 2014, took Architectural Digest on a tour of their five-story New York brownstone for a stunning photo series published this week. As it turns out, decking the halls in Yuletide finery is very much a family affair.

“We are very hands-on,” Burkta told the magazine. “Neil is an amazing tree builder and light trimmer. And I usually do all the garlands, the tablescapes and the flowers.”

Added Harris, “We’ve been together for over 15 years, which is a lot of holidays. And every holiday you wind up buying a throw pillow, a new nutcracker, or something. And we’ve kept it all.”

The features of the tour are, of course, two Christmas trees. Appearing in the home’s music room, the first measures 12 feet tall and is decorated solely in gold and white ornaments.

The second, displayed in an upstairs living room, is 10 feet tall and decorated in a more casual style. Homemade ornaments from Burtka’s and Harris’ childhoods, as well as snapshots of the dads with their 9-year-old twins, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, are featured prominently.

The couple’s Architectural Digest interview also coincides with the launch of their new Christmas-themed digital series for Walgreens.

They share their advice on decorating, gift-giving and holiday entertaining in the campaign, which launched earlier this month.

“One of the nice things amidst the chaos of the holiday season is that it quiets down, and you’re allowed to just coexist with your kids and your spouse and just be together,” Harris said of the campaign. “I’m a big games and toys guy. I don’t think you have to be a kid to shop in the toy section.”

Watch video of the campaign below.