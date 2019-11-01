Neil Patrick Harris And David Burtka As The Olsen Twins Are Pure Halloween Goals

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka lived up to their reputations as Halloween enthusiasts this year with not one, but two extraordinary costumes.

The couple channeled another iconic twosome, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, by sporting long blond wigs and floor-length black ensembles.

Neil Patrick Harris (left) and his husband, David Burtka, dressed up as the Olsen twins for Heidi Klum's Halloween party in New York.

They didn’t break character as they walked the red carpet at Heidi Klum’s 20th annual Halloween bash in New York Thursday, occasionally puffing on prop cigarettes and shielding their eyes with sunglasses.

Before Harris and Burtka attended Klum’s party, the dads took their 9-year-old twins, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, trick-or-treating.

To mark the spooky occasion, each member of the family dressed up as a different famous artist: Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí and Vincent van Gogh.

Harris captured the moment for posterity on Instagram.

Harris and Burtka’s passion for Halloween is, of course, well-established at this point. In previous years, the couple and their kids have opted for a variety of inventive costume themes, including “Star Wars,” “Batman” and a creepy circus.

Last year, they paid tribute to the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland and Walt Disney World by posing in a cemetery dressed as ghostly characters.

Burtka dropped a few hints about his family’s costumes in an interview with “Access Hollywood” last week, explaining that the clan wanted to scale things back a bit this year.

“The kids are getting a little older, so we decided to get a little more sophisticated,” he said. “People might not know the reference, so you might have to do a little work on your own to find out who these people are.”

Burtka quickly clarified, however, that he and his family were just as excited for the season as they’ve ever been.

“Oct. 1 hits and I’m dressed in the spirit of Halloween,” he quipped.