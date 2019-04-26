Neil Patrick Harris Says Secret To His Marriage Is 'Perseverance'

Marriage isn’t easy, even when you’re an A-list star like Neil Patrick Harris.

The Emmy- and Tony-winning actor reflected on his relationship with husband David Burtka on Thursday during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” while attending WE Day California.

“I think the secret to a relationship is just perseverance, you know?” Harris said. “It’s not always pretty ― but he’s pretty, so it makes it easy.”

Harris celebrated the 15th anniversary of his first date with Burtka in a heartfelt Instagram post on April 1. The two men tied the knot in Italy on Sept 6, 2014.

“I’m so, so grateful to this gorgeous man for giving me his heart, his shoulder, his strength, his lust, his laughter, his joy,” Harris wrote alongside a photo of the two canoodling at the Blue Lagoon in Iceland. “He’s an actor, chef, author, singer, producer, and the most wonderful, selfless parent I’ve ever seen. A sextuple threat, if you will. And I most certainly will.”

One thing Harris hasn’t considered, however, is how he and Burtka will mark their fifth wedding anniversary this September.

“That’s so many months away,” he quipped on Thursday.

Harris will next be seen alongside Tiffany Haddish and Lily Tomlin in “Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate,” Netflix’s 50th anniversary tribute to the classic sketch comedy program “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” which ran from 1968 through 1973.

Burtka, meanwhile, released his first book, “Life Is a Party: Deliciously Doable Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration,” on April 16.