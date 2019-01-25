You Won't Believe How Neil Patrick Harris Got Out Of Jury Duty

Sometimes it pays to be an actor off-screen, too.
Neil Patrick Harris said on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Thursday that he finally answered a summons to report to jury duty. As he and other prospects gathered for an asbestos case, the “Series of Unfortunate Events” actor said he raised his hand to let the court know he would not be available because he was flying to Los Angeles for his appearance on “The Late Late Show.”
Told that that wouldn’t suffice and that he needed a “family situation” as an excuse, Harris pulled a doozy of an improv and said his second cousin was Corden.
Did this actually work? Is Harris pulling our leg? Watch above to find out more.
