Neil Patrick Harris Is 'Uncoupled' And Back On Dating Apps In New Netflix Series

Dan Amboyer (left) and Neil Patrick Harris in Netflix's "Uncoupled." BARBARA NITKE/NETFLIX

Neil Patrick Harris is newly single and, um, attempting to mingle in the trailer for “Uncoupled,” his new Netflix series.

Due out July 29, “Uncoupled” stars Harris as Michael Lawson, a New York real estate agent whose seemingly perfect life is turned upside down when his boyfriend, Colin (Tuc Watkins), decides to end their relationship after 17 years.

Suddenly, Michael is forced to reenter the singles scene as a gay man in his 40s, and finds that quite a few things have changed since the last time he was on the market.

Fortunately, he can rely on pals Suzanne (Tisha Campbell) and Stanley (Brooks Ashmanskas) to help him navigate his new reality, which includes taking his first NSFW photo for a dating app.

Catch the “Uncoupled” trailer below.

As a comedic, if glamorized, take on dating in New York, “Uncoupled” seems destined to be compared to “Sex and the City.” In fact, the eight-episode series is co-created by Darren Star, who launched “SATC” in 1998, and Jeffrey Richman of “Modern Family.”

Speaking to People in May, Star described “Uncoupled” as a “much more mature show” compared to his previous work.

“It’s about anyone who’s having to start over again,” he said.

In real life, Harris has been married to David Burtka since 2014. He told Out magazine last month that he viewed “Uncoupled” as an opportunity to “live out my weird like, ‘Oh, that’s what that would be like,’ fantasies” of life as a bachelor.

However, Harris said he doesn’t share Michael’s fear of getting older, noting: “I honestly feel better than I’ve felt in my whole life.”

“I think for a large chunk of my life, in my body, I felt younger than I actually was,” he explained. “I often felt insecure at gyms or at parties or socializing a lot, because I didn’t feel comfortable in my skin. Now that I’m [49], I’m proud of my journey, and I don’t feel like it’s ending.”

“Uncoupled” premieres July 29 on Netflix.

