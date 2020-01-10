Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist for the Canadian progressive rock band Rush, died Tuesday in Santa Monica, California.

Peart who was 67, had been battling brain cancer for three years, according to Rolling Stone.

A Canadian Broadcasting Co. article last month reported that he had retired.

Peart first joined up with singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in 1974. Within the next few years, the band was one of the biggest in the world, in large part because of Peart’s virtuosic drumming and literate lyrics, which were influenced by science fiction and the writings of Ayn Rand.

“It’s about being your own hero,” he told Rolling Stone in 2015. “I set out to never betray the values that 16-year-old had, to never sell out, to never bow to the man. A compromise is what I can never accept.”

Many music fans agreed because Rush has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, according to Variety.

Peart is survived by his wife, Carrie Nuttal, and daughter, Olivia.

The band announced Peart’s death on its website.

News of Peart’s death struck a chord with many of his fellow musicians.

Neil Peart September 12, 1952 - January 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/NivX2RhiB8 — Rush (@rushtheband) January 10, 2020

News of Peart’s death drew all sorts of Twitter tributes.

Rest In Peace Neil Peart. So sad to hear. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) January 10, 2020

...dude...fu%+in Neil The GAWD. All respect due to the legend. RIP. @ Hamilton, Ontario https://t.co/kuqlmiG1ku — Director Questlove (@questlove) January 10, 2020

My prayers and condolences to the Peart Family, Fans and Friends. Neil was a kind soul. R.I.P....... Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 - Rolling Stone https://t.co/icYz6fnXfE — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 10, 2020

Sad to hear of Neil Peart passing. RIP. pic.twitter.com/2iMWJq1uoo — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) January 10, 2020

My deepest and most sincere condolences to Neil’s family and friends, and to Rush fans everywhere. What a brilliant and wonderful man. He left his mark on the world, music, drumming and so much more. With absolute love and Respect, Rest In Peace. https://t.co/569ssIL8pr pic.twitter.com/5bccoBnuIf — Billy Sheehan (@BillyonBass) January 10, 2020

So saddened by the passing of Neal Peart. Drumming legend as we all know but a truly kind man. Personally arranged for my son, Jay (then a teenager) to open at a venue in Boston for Rush. Huge for an aspiring drummer! Condolences to his family from our family — Max Weinberg (@EStreetMax) January 10, 2020

So sad to hear about Neil Peart

I only got to meet him once but we were both

St Catharines natives. Incredible drummer obviously

but also, he gave RUSH their signature thought provoking lyrics. Huge Loss RIP RS — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) January 10, 2020

Fuck this timeline. Definition of gut punched. I feel like I just lost my cool uncle. My cool uncle that was also the best rock drummer to ever live. So sad there will never be Rush 50, still thought I’d see them one last time in Toronto doing a one off. RIP Neil Peart pic.twitter.com/FpMTMJT199 — Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) January 10, 2020

Absolutely Horrible News. Neal Peart has died after fighting brain cancer for years. His later life was filled with so much family tragedy. So, so sad. I’m just shocked. pic.twitter.com/EM4Ea1quaY — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 10, 2020

I just heard about Neil Peart passing. I feel real bad about this - he was way too young. Neil was one of the great drummers and he’ll be missed. Love & mercy to Neil’s family.

– Brian pic.twitter.com/T5qjECWX1W — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 10, 2020