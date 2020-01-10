Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead At 67

Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist for the Canadian progressive rock band Rush, died Tuesday in Santa Monica, California.
Peart who was 67, had been battling brain cancer for three years, according to Rolling Stone.
A Canadian Broadcasting Co. article last month reported that he had retired.
Peart first joined up with singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in 1974. Within the next few years, the band was one of the biggest in the world, in large part because of Peart’s virtuosic drumming and literate lyrics, which were influenced by science fiction and the writings of Ayn Rand.
“It’s about being your own hero,” he told Rolling Stone in 2015. “I set out to never betray the values that 16-year-old had, to never sell out, to never bow to the man. A compromise is what I can never accept.”
Many music fans agreed because Rush has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, according to Variety.
Peart is survived by his wife, Carrie Nuttal, and daughter, Olivia.
The band announced Peart’s death on its website.
News of Peart’s death struck a chord with many of his fellow musicians.
News of Peart’s death drew all sorts of Twitter tributes.