Basketball Coach Slams NCAA's Treatment Of Women In Brutal Thank-You Note

Thank you for showing off the disparities between the men’s and women’s tournament that are on full display in San Antonio, from COVID testing, to lack of weight training facilities, to game floors that hardly tell anyone that it’s the NCAA Tournament and many more. But these disparities are just a snapshot of larger, more pervasive issues when it come to women’s sports and the NCAA. Shipping in a few racks of weights, after the fact, is not an answer. It’s a band-aid and an afterthought.

Fortner then took the group to task for claiming to be a nonprofit devoted to helping student-athletes while giving short shrift to half the athletes. “In what other non-profit educational endeavor is it acceptable to give women inferior text books and cheaper cafeteria food because of their perceived cash value?” she wrote.

The coach conceded that while the TV contract for the NCAA women’s tournament isn’t as lucrative as that for the men’s tournament, it’s still worth half a billion dollars to the organization and attracts a loyal TV audience.

“For too long, women’s basketball has accepted an attitude and treatment from the NCAA that has been substandard in its championships. It’s time for this to stop,” she wrote. “It’s time for women’s basketball to receive the treatment it has earned.”