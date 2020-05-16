Ludacris And Nelly Battle It Out On Instagram Live

Rappers Ludacris and Nelly celebrated the 20th anniversary of some of their most significant albums on Saturday night by battling each other on a Verzuz battle on Instagram live.

Over 400,000 viewers tuned in to the R&B face-off, a weekly Instagram event launched by hip hop producer Timbaland for millions of music fans who are sheltering in place.

Nelly’s WiFi connection was glitchy, delaying the battle, but Ludacris kept fans entertained and DJing until Nelly connected.

Nelly is using the same dialup from the year country grammar dropped — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) May 16, 2020

Ludacris started off his set wearing a face mask, along with a Hawks jersey from his home in Atlanta.

Nelly sported a University City High School baseball jersey, where he once played in his hometown of St. Louis. After overcoming his technical difficulties, Nelly showed off the Diamond Award he won for his 2000s’ hit album “Country Grammar,” while playing “Ride Wit Me.”

Other musicians tuned in, adding their thoughts in the comments, and receiving shoutouts from Ludacris, who reminded viewers how skilled of a DJ he is.

Ciara, Chance and Usher all got repeated mentions after popping up in the comments, as did comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Ludacris paid homage to the musicians who were watching.

“There’s a lot of living legends in here,” he said.

Most viewers of Saturday’s battle agreed that Ludacris was the clear winner. However, viewers also came to another consensus: Nelly is still hot.

You got a dude with one of the best flows in Hip Hop history going against a dude with the best shoulder muscles in St Louis. — Kiese (@KieseLaymon) May 17, 2020

Umm Nelly out here looking DADDIE; meanwhile Luda looks like a Memoji — Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) May 17, 2020

Ludacris is absolutely annihilating Nelly. Somebody needs to stop the fight. Please. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) May 17, 2020

Ludacris is doing a very good job of being supportive of his opponent while murdering him — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) May 17, 2020

Ludacris keeps saying such nice things after Nelly misfires. He's a scholar and a gentleman. — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) May 17, 2020

Luda's face everytime Nelly plays a songs says it all #Verzuzpic.twitter.com/3xr7lAfitw — Victor 🕊️ (@VictorNewt) May 17, 2020

Nelly had some MEMORABLE songs. Iconic.



Songs like this were not those songs #LudacrisVsNelly — Bizzy Bone’s Box Braids (@FeministaJones) May 17, 2020

Nelly and that gold tooth tho

Yum — Bizzy Bone’s Box Braids (@FeministaJones) May 17, 2020

His WiFi is doing him how he did Ashanti. — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) May 16, 2020