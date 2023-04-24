Doing some swimwear shopping for yourself and your kids? Before you click “add to cart,” know that water safety experts recently told HuffPost that you should really take into account the color of your child’s swimsuit.

According to Alive Solutions, a company specializing in water safety, brighter is better when it comes to bathing suits because a bright suit can be easier to spot in a drowning situation — an important estimation considering drowning is the second leading cause of death for kids ages one to four.

After conducting an informal study, the company determined that neon pink and neon orange offers the most visibility in light-bottomed pools, while neon orange, neon green and neon yellow stood out the most in dark-bottomed pools and lakes (neon pink did not perform as well in this area).

They said that blues, whites and lighter colors offer the least contrast and are therefore significantly less safe. You can see the results for the rest of the colors in our story.

We took to the internet to find the best neon-hued and highly visible swimwear options for boys and girls from infants to young teens. Keep scrolling to peruse rash guards, two-pieces, swim trunks and others, just in time for summer.

