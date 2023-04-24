ShoppingKidsswimsuitsdrowning

These Brightly Colored Swimsuits Can Make It Easier To Spot Your Kid In The Water

For swim season, drowning experts say it’s important for kids to wear colorful, high-visibility suits.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kanu-Surf-Short-Sleeve-Rashguard/dp/B07P85K6LV?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=644078a7e4b03c1b88c4da72%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="neon orange rash guard" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644078a7e4b03c1b88c4da72" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Kanu-Surf-Short-Sleeve-Rashguard/dp/B07P85K6LV?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=644078a7e4b03c1b88c4da72%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">neon orange rash guard</a>, a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/M2C-Pompom-Tassel-Bikini-Swimsuits/dp/B092Q84VQ4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=644078a7e4b03c1b88c4da72%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" hot pink bikini " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644078a7e4b03c1b88c4da72" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/M2C-Pompom-Tassel-Bikini-Swimsuits/dp/B092Q84VQ4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=644078a7e4b03c1b88c4da72%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> hot pink bikini </a>and a pair of neon yellow <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lands-End-B-Swim-Trunks/dp/B093FDY5XY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=644078a7e4b03c1b88c4da72%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="boy&#x27;s swim trunks" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644078a7e4b03c1b88c4da72" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Lands-End-B-Swim-Trunks/dp/B093FDY5XY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=644078a7e4b03c1b88c4da72%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">boy's swim trunks</a>.
Amazon
Doing some swimwear shopping for yourself and your kids? Before you click “add to cart,” know that water safety experts recently told HuffPost that you should really take into account the color of your child’s swimsuit.

According to Alive Solutions, a company specializing in water safety, brighter is better when it comes to bathing suits because a bright suit can be easier to spot in a drowning situation — an important estimation considering drowning is the second leading cause of death for kids ages one to four.

After conducting an informal study, the company determined that neon pink and neon orange offers the most visibility in light-bottomed pools, while neon orange, neon green and neon yellow stood out the most in dark-bottomed pools and lakes (neon pink did not perform as well in this area).

They said that blues, whites and lighter colors offer the least contrast and are therefore significantly less safe. You can see the results for the rest of the colors in our story.

We took to the internet to find the best neon-hued and highly visible swimwear options for boys and girls from infants to young teens. Keep scrolling to peruse rash guards, two-pieces, swim trunks and others, just in time for summer.

1
Amazon
A pair of electric lemon swim trunks
Made from a durable and quick-dry polyester that's resistant to chlorine fading, these swim trunks by Lands' End fall just above the knee and come in both neon yellow and green. They are available in boy's sizes 2-20.
$17.97 at Amazon$9.98+ at Lands' End$17.47 at Target
2
Target
A colorblock one-piece
The soft and stretch ribbed fabric of this one-piece offers UPF 50+ sun protection that can block up to 98% of harmful rays, and features a knotted cut-out detail on both the front and back of the suit. It's available in girl's sizes XS-XL.
$17 at Target
3
Target
A lime green swim set for boys
This vibrant lime green set (pieces sold separately) includes a soft stretch rash guard and a pair of striped mid-rise swim trunks, both with UPF 50+ sun protection. The trunks, which feature both pockets and an elastic drawstring waist, are available in boy's sizes XS-XL and the rash guard is available in XS-XL as well as husky sizes M-KL.
Rash guard: $15 at TargetSwim trunks: $13 at Target
4
Nordstrom
A one-piece rash guard for babies and up
Featuring a bright hibiscus print, this one-piece rash guard is available in sizes 0-24 months. It offers UPF 50+ sun protection and features a zip-up neck as well as a button-closure inseam to make getting your little one in and out easier.
$52 at Nordstrom
5
Target
A pair of lime boy's trunks with shark design
Available in both regular (XS-XL) and husky sizing (M-XL) these mid-rise swim trunks feature a functional drawstring waistband, built-in briefs and a back pocket. The quick-dry soft fabric blend also offers UPF 50+ sun protection.
$13 at Target
6
Amazon
A neon orange rash guard
This short-sleeve rash guard is an Amazon bestseller and fits like a comfortable T-shirt. It promises UPF 50+ sun protection, is machine-washable and available in toddler sizes 2-5 and regular boys' sizes 6-16. If orange isn't doing it for you, this swim shirt comes in other high-visibility options including electric yellow and lime.
$13.09+ at Amazon
7
Old Navy
A pair of swim trucks for toddlers
These bright orange swim trunks (also available in neon yellow) from Old Navy are made for babies 12-24 months and toddlers 2-5 years old. They have UPF 50+ sun protection, built-in mesh briefs and a smooth quick-drying shell.
$11 at Old Navy
8
The Children's Place
Neon yellow trunks for babies and toddlers
Made from a recycled polyester twill shell and mesh lining, these electric yellow swim shorts are available in sizes for babies 6-24 months and toddlers 2-5 years old. They promise UPF 50+ sun protection and have side vents at the hem.
$8.97 at The Children's Place
9
Nordstrom
A tangerine off-the-shoulder one-piece
Boasting a delightful tangerine shade and a smock-textured material, this one-piece in girl's sizes 8-14 features a sweet off-the-shoulder design and built-in UPF 50+ sun protection.
$52 at Nordstrom
10
Amazon
A cross-back bikini with pom pom detail
This two-piece features an adorable flounce top with a criss-cross back and pom poms along the hem. It's available in girl's sizes for 5-12 years of age. Reviewers say this runs small and recommended going up in size.
$16.99 at Amazon
11
Nordstrom
A puff-sleeve two-piece
Designed by Stella Cove, a girl's beachwear brand, this lime green two-piece features a puff-sleeve crop top and mid-rise bikini briefs. It's available in sizes for kids 8-16 years old, and the brand recommends sizing up.
$48 at Nordstrom (originally $60)
12
Gap
A three-piece girl's swimsuit
This three-piece set from Gap is made with a soft ribbed-knit material with UPF 50+ protection and comes in girl's sizes 4-16. The swim top has adjustable spaghetti straps and the mock-neck rash guard features a twist hem detail.
$45 at The Gap
13
Nordstrom
Vans board shorts for tweens
Perfect for tweens, these lined board shorts by Vans come in boy's sizes 8-12 and feature a shorter hemline and handy pockets. The cotton and nylon shell is also quick-drying.
$40 at Nordstrom
14
Amazon
A UV-protective rash guard for girls
This protective quick-dry rash guard for girls is made with a moisture-wicking four-way stretch material that also features built-in UPF 50+ sun protection. There's also a board-connector loop along the shirt's hemline, making this a perfect option for swimming. It's available in kid's sizes 6-16.
$23.98 at Amazon
15
Nordstrom
An orange flutter suit for toddlers and above
Featuring a sweet flutter neckline, adjustable tie-back straps and vivid orange color, this one-piece comes in toddler sizes 1-2 years and kid's sizes 4-10 years of age.
$125 at Nordstrom
16
Nordstrom
A neon yellow cut-out one-piece
This highlighter-yellow one-piece is designed with a cut-out midriff and embossed patterns. It's available in kid's sizes 7-16.
$46 at Nordstrom
