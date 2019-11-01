HuffPost Finds

13 Neon Light Signs For The Home That Aren't Tacky

We even found custom neon signs that would make for perfect wedding gifts.

Once reserved for dusty dive bars and motel hallways, neon signs are heating up to be a hot home decor item. They aren’t just for college dorm rooms either, because the right neon sign can add a touch of color and edge to any space, whether it’s in the bedroom or a man cave. The trick is finding a neon sign that inspires, entertains or triggers joy — in a color and style that compliments your abode, of course.

Can’t find a sign that fits your vibe? Custom neon signs are a great way to get the exact wording, color, font and size you want. They’ve become very popular for weddings, with many couples putting their names in lights for the reception as a trendy photo opp for guests.

If you’re looking for neon lights to give your home an extra glow, we’ve rounded up 13 neon lights signs that’ll look good in any home.

Take a look below:

1
Freefly Goods Custom Neon Sign
Etsy
Choose the size, color, text and font of this custom neon sign. Find it for $288 on Etsy.
2
Monstera Leaf Neon Light
Bando
This bookshelf-sized monstera leaf neon sign is perfect for plant parents or aspiring plant parents. Find it for $65 at Bando .
3
Girl Girls Girls Neon Sign
Amazon
This "Girl Girls Girls" neon sign is just cheeky enough to make the perfect conversation starter. Find it for $60 on Amazon.
4
Do What You Love Neon Sign
Amazon
This "Do What You Love" neon sign is available in red, blue, light blue, pink and white. Find it for $50 on Amazon.
5
Freefly Goods Custom Neon Sign
Etsy
Choose the size, color, text and font of this custom neon sign. Find it for $388 on Etsy.
6
Stay Humble LED Neon Wall Sign White - Room Essentials
Target
This "Stay Humble" neon sign would make the perfect edition to a living room or home office. Find it for $25 at Target.
7
Cherry Neon Light
Bando
This cherry neon sign glows red and green. Find it for $48 at Bando.
8
Neon Sign Kingdom Custom Neon Sign
Etsy
Choose the color, text and font of this custom neon sign in several sizes. Find it starting at $160 on Etsy.
9
Lip Shape Neon Sign
Amazon
This small lip neon sign is available in blue, pink and red. Find it for $13 on Amazon.
10
Make-Your-Own Neon Effect Sign Kit
Urban Outfitters
Twist and shape your own design with this bendable light-up wire. Find it for $18 at Urban Outfitters.
11
Do Good LED Neon Wall Sign White - Room Essentials
Target
This "Do Good" neon sign glows white and is the reminder we all need.Find it for $25 at Target.
12
Arthemisa Custom Neon Sign
Etsy
Choose the color, text and length of this custom 6-inch tall neon sign. Find it for $60 on Etsy.
13
Neon Sign Kingdom Custom Neon Sign
Etsy
Choose the color, text and font of this custom neon sign. Find it starting at $100 on Etsy.
