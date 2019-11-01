Once reserved for dusty dive bars and motel hallways, neon signs are heating up to be a hot home decor item. They aren’t just for college dorm rooms either, because the right neon sign can add a touch of color and edge to any space, whether it’s in the bedroom or a man cave. The trick is finding a neon sign that inspires, entertains or triggers joy — in a color and style that compliments your abode, of course.

Can’t find a sign that fits your vibe? Custom neon signs are a great way to get the exact wording, color, font and size you want. They’ve become very popular for weddings, with many couples putting their names in lights for the reception as a trendy photo opp for guests.

If you’re looking for neon lights to give your home an extra glow, we’ve rounded up 13 neon lights signs that’ll look good in any home.

Take a look below: