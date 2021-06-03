Style & Beauty

15 Neon Nail Polishes To Light Up Your Nails This Summer

Go bold with these bright, highly pigmented shades from mainstream and independent nail polish brands.

It’s the summer of neon nail polishes as mainstream, salon and indie brands release a rainbow of ultra-bright shades.

“It is an amazing time to wear bright colors, especially to signify us easing into some sense of normalcy after the past year,” nail influencer Lauren Phelps (@lolo.nailedit on Instagram) told HuffPost.

If bright nail polish colors aren’t typically your thing, there are ways to wear neon shades that aren’t quite so bold. “One way I love to incorporate neon without being too loud is to add neon accents to a nude manicure,” said nail influencer Kelli Marissa (@kellimarissa on Instagram). “Whether it’s a neon French tip or a striped accent, it’s a great way to add a little bit of fun to an otherwise neutral look.”

It’s often recommended that you apply a white base coat under a neon color to really make the color pop, but you can wear these polishes solo, too.

Here are our top picks to get in on the trend, organized in rainbow order.

Zoya/ILNP/Olive & June
1. Zelda by Zoya
This is part of Zoya’s EasyNeon Collection that boasts a frustration-free formula, which doesn’t require a white base coat to show the neon hue. Zelda is described as a “beaming pink-coral neon" and comes with a Z-Wide Brush (a wide fan brush that is typically sold separately), and fans of the namesake video game can also pick up Link, an electric green.
Get Zelda by Zoya for $12.

2. Misbehaving by ILNP
From I Love Nail Polish (ILNP), Misbehaving is a vivid pink jelly nail polish with scattered holographic micro-flakes. The holographic pigment comes alive in the sunlight, making it a perfect polish to wear during your summertime adventures. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself distracted by your sparkly nails, though.
Get Misbehaving by ILNP for $10.

3. Hot Strawberry by Olive & June
Described as a “supercharged strawberry pink,” this striking shade from Olive & June’s Summer 2021 collection is an instant classic. It’s made with their long-lasting, 7-free formula (which means it's formulated without seven of the top toxins commonly found in polish), and the brand's wide fan-shaped brush makes DIY manis a breeze.
Get Hot Strawberry by Olive & June for $8.
Loud Lacquer/Cirque Colors/Orly
4. Kapowski by Loud Lacquer
Part of a "Saved by the Bell"-inspired collection released last summer, Kapowski is described as a neon salmon shade. The 9-free nail polish is opaque in three coats and comes from a relatively new independent nail polish company that launched in November 2019.
Get Kapowski by Loud Lacquer for $12.50.

5. Munchies by Cirque Colors
Described as a “neon cheddar yellow-orange,” Munchies is a brand new shade that’s part of this year’s Vice Collection, a recurring collection of neon shades inspired by guilty pleasures that comes out every summer. Cirque’s neon polishes are custom formulated to be worn without a white base and they glow under a black light.
Get Munchies by Cirque Colors for $12.50.

6. Tangerine Dream by Orly
 This juicy orange nail polish screams summer, and it’s part of Electric Escape, Orly’s summer collection of bright, saturated shades. Tangerine Dream comes with Orly’s patented Gripper Cap and a wide, flat brush that makes for easy application.
Get Tangerine Dream by Orly for $9.95.
Olive & June/Cirque Colors/China Glaze
7. Lime Fizz by Olive & June
This electric lime green gives us sour candy vibes, and we’re not mad about it. If you’re unsure about rocking a full-on green mani, try pairing it with some other cool-toned brights like Blueberry Smash and Grape Soda for a fun Skittles manicure.
Get Lime Fizz by Olive & June for $8.

8. Electric Daisy by Cirque Colors
A re-released shade in the Vice 2021 Collection, Electric Daisy is a bright chartreuse nail polish that’s not for the faint of heart. This neon lemon-lime shade is sure to turn heads and pairs well with a poolside cocktail.
Get Electric Daisy by Cirque Colors for $12.50.

9. Head To Moji-Toes by China Glaze
Dance the night away while wearing Head To Moji-toes, a turquoise neon nail polish that’s part of China Glaze’s new summer collection, Havana Nights. While it might not be as eye-searingly bright as some of the other polishes in this roundup, this color still packs a punch.
Get Head To Moji-Toes by China Glaze for $7.50.
China Glaze/Zoya/Orly
10. Left My Heart In Havana by China Glaze
Havana, ooh na-na ... we can’t get over this stunning neon purple shade that makes us feel like we’re already on vacation.
Get Left My Heart In Havana by China Glaze for $7.50.

11. Echo by Zoya
This cool-toned neon blue is the perfect shade to pair with crisp white outfits. Like the other colors in the EasyNeon collection, it comes with Zoya’s Z-wide fan brush and doesn’t require a special base coat.
Get Echo by Zoya for $12.

12 . Synthetic Symphony by Orly
A bright purple with a touch of blue, this bold shade is effortlessly cool. Synthetic Symphony is made with Orly’s richly pigmented formula that’s vegan and cruelty-free.
Get Synthetic Symphony by Orly for $8.85.
Enchanted/Loud Lacquer/ILNP
13. The '90s by Enchanted Polish
Nostalgia in a bottle, this unique shade by Enchanted Polish totally nails the ‘90s vibe. It features neon circle glitters and black and white hex glitters, all mixed into a white jelly base. It gives full coverage in 2-3 coats, and the 14-free vegan formula has a three-dimensional effect with the layers of suspended glitter.
Get The '90s by Enchanted Polish for $16.

14. Hot Sundae by Loud Lacquer
Wear this hot purple shade with an ice cream cone in hand for the best summer ever. It’s neon, 9-free and best worn in three coats with a glossy top coat. A base coat is recommended to prevent nail staining for this highly pigmented shade.
Get Hot Sundae by Loud Lacquer for $12.50.

15. Neon Rosebud by ILNP
This multichrome flakie polish shifts from a vivid fuchsia to green to gold, and changes depending on the lighting you’re in. Neon Rosebud can be worn on its own or over another shade. For full coverage, apply 3-4 coats or use a makeup sponge to dab on the color.
Get Neon Rosebud by ILNP for $12.50.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Fuss-Free Makeup Products
beauty productsBeautyshoppingNail PolishStyle & Beauty