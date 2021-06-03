15 Neon Nail Polishes To Light Up Your Nails This Summer

Enchanted/Loud Lacquer/ILNP

Nostalgia in a bottle, this unique shade by Enchanted Polish totally nails the ‘90s vibe. It features neon circle glitters and black and white hex glitters, all mixed into a white jelly base. It gives full coverage in 2-3 coats, and the 14-free vegan formula has a three-dimensional effect with the layers of suspended glitter.Wear this hot purple shade with an ice cream cone in hand for the best summer ever. It’s neon, 9-free and best worn in three coats with a glossy top coat. A base coat is recommended to prevent nail staining for this highly pigmented shade.This multichrome flakie polish shifts from a vivid fuchsia to green to gold, and changes depending on the lighting you’re in. Neon Rosebud can be worn on its own or over another shade. For full coverage, apply 3-4 coats or use a makeup sponge to dab on the color.