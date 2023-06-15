I Am Obsessed With This Popular Coffee Maker — And It's Currently 20% Off

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

One of my favorite things about going home to visit my parents in California (aside from seeing my loved ones, of course) is spending quiet mornings on the patio with a delicious cup of coffee. The daily morning cup of joe comes courtesy of my parents’ Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine, a pod-style espresso and coffee maker that just so happens to make some of the tastiest java I’ve ever had. Even my finicky, coffee-devoted partner (who hails from Australia, a country that’s very serious about coffee) is obsessed with this machine’s delicious brew.

In a glorious twist of fate, this machine is currently on sale for a whopping 20% off at Target. Pick one up ASAP and make these magical mornings a part of your daily routine too.

Target Save $46 on the Nespresso Vertuo Next.

To be honest, I was long skeptical of pod-style coffee makers. I was concerned about the environmental impact as well as doubtful about the quality of the coffee itself. One sip quickly disabused me of the notion that the quality is anything but superior, and my mother reassured me that Nespresso actually has a robust and easy-to-use recycling program.

The Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville is easily customized and can make five, eight and 18-ounce coffees. Whether you’re a straight espresso person or a coffee lover, this baby has you covered. The machine itself is compact and easy to use. It won’t take up a ton of space on your countertops, is made with partially recycled materials and has an energy-saving automatic shut-off function.