This Coffee Snob-Approved Espresso Machine Is Up To 27% Off

“The Vertuo system that Nespresso uses in this machine was new to me. I am very impressed by how well it works and the quality of espresso and coffees it produces. This machine has a retro style that is quite attractive on the counter and needs the reservoir filled frequently only because I use it so much. I like that the capsules are completely recycled, and that process is very easy with pre-paid bags to send the used capsules off. My Keurig machine is now retired; this more than replaces it.” — Totoro722

″We have a original Nespresso and decided to get a Vertuo as well because we enjoy the flavor of Nespresso coffee. If you are a coffee snob, this is for you. The Vertuo crème is so amazing, you will use less creamer in your coffee than with a traditional maker. Before the Vertuo I would drink between 2-4 160-ounce mugs of drip coffee a day! I used a lot of steamed heavy whipping cream back then to take the edge of the bitter acidity. Now, I use very little cream because the Nespresso flavor is smooth and tastes like coffee smells.” — RoninWriter

“This thing makes terrific espressos and is really easy to use, at least for basic functions. It came with eight different coffee and four different espresso capsules. No measuring the water - the machine knows exactly how much water to use based on the code on the capsule - there is only one button to press. I haven’t tried adjusting the water volume for the capsule type but the instructions make it look pretty easy. It wasn’t immediately obvious, to us anyway, about the two clear plastic reservoirs. The one on the left is for the water. We were pleasantly surprised to learn that the one on the right is where the machine chucks the spent capsules when you open it to put in the next one. Really clean and convenient - you don’t even have to touch it. So far there are about seven capsules in there so it looks like it’ll hold about 30 before you need to empty it.” — B