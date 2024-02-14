This Beloved Nespresso Coffee Machine Is Majorly On Sale Right Now

Promising reviews:

“My new favorite coffee machine. Makes delicious coffee/espresso. The milk frother is an amazing addition to my coffee-making collection. I thought I would only use it sometimes but I use it every day. Highly recommend. The bundle is a GREAT deal. Order cartridges from the Nespresso website to get bags to recycle them. If you’re on the fence...do it!” — Katherine Sauer

“Last Christmas, I got this machine as a gift for my mom and she loves it! It is a durable machine and after almost a year’s worth of use, there’s not a scratch on it. She also loves how the water tank can move so you can redecorate your coffee stand without worrying about if it is going to not fit. The customer service from Nespresso is also unparalleled; they send you free to use recycling bags so that you can recycle your pods by dropping them off at your local post office (free of charge), have year round deals, and really make the best coffee on this planet! Overall, this was the best gift that I have given and I would 100% recommend it for anyone who loves their coffee!!!” — Jaden

“Love at first sip. So this is what coffee is supposed to taste like? This machine makes various cup sizes of heaven and now, I look forward to waking up in the morning. Best. Coffee. Ever.” — Samar Harajli