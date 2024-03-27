This Super Popular Nespresso Coffee Machine Is 20% Off Right Now

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
There’s nothing better than sipping a cafe-style drink at home...except maybe drinking a cafe-style drink at home that requires minimal prep and cleanup. The super-popular and highly-rated Nespresso Vertuo Plus offers delectable coffee and espresso drinks, all with the push of a button — and today, it’s 20% off on Amazon.
When it comes to at-home coffee makers, Nespresso is about as easy as you can get. Heating up in 20-25 seconds, it will give you your perfect cup in less than a minute. This machine has a 60-ounce water tank, meaning you don’t have to refill it constantly and has an automatic capsule ejection that holds up to 17 used capsules after brewing.
The machine itself works with just hitting a button and can make 5 and 7.77-ounce servings of coffee as well as single and double espresso shots. It measures about 17 inches across and a little over a foot high making it easy to store on your counter or table, even in smaller kitchens. Grab one today and turn your kitchen into the hottest (and cleanest) coffee shop around.
Promising review:
“So this is what coffee is supposed to taste like? This machine makes various cup sizes of heaven and now, I look forward to waking up in the morning. Best. Coffee. Ever.” — Samar Harajli
“If you enjoy a good coffee Nespresso has knocked it out of the park. Love this machine and frother! Worth every penny! I even will have a decaf in the evening sometimes with a yummy cream for desert! Best money spent hands down!” — Krista Ness Sevilla
“Nespresso virtuo plus!!!I purchased this for my work. Luv it!!! The coffee is amazing! The footprint is small. Great performance and very easy to use. Definitely worth every single penny. Buy it!!!” — LHT49
“I’m so happy that I no longer need to go to Starbucks every morning. I can make my own coffe and its even better!” — Ilene Sonin
“There is no complicated functions ! Just ONE button to press :-)” — AA&EE
“I appreciate great tasting coffee any time of the day. This Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine does the trick easily. I do add a pinch of half and half to my brew. I got tired of spending 7 bucks for a cup of Breve brew outside of my home. This machine and the pods does wonders for my taste buds. Enjoy” — Texan by the bay.