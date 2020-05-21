HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost It's the cream of the crop: this mini expresso machine is the best Memorial Day deal we've seen.

There are those who need multiple mugs of black coffee to get through the day. There are those who always pour two creams and two sugars into their cuppa. And, of course, there are those who can’t fathom starting their day without a frothy latte.

Whether you call it java or joe, coffee lovers have strong opinions about how they’d like their cups. Maybe you can’t even think until you’ve had your first cup of coffee in the morning.

Whether you haven’t gotten around to getting your own coffee maker and have be been missing the coffee perks at work, or are craving a latte or cappuccino, you might just perk up at this Memorial Day weekend deal that we’ve spotted.

Originally $250, the Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine Bundle by Breville is on sale right now at, of all places, Bloomingdale’s for $147. Plus, this coffee maker has an additional 15% off with code MEMORIALDAY, bringing it down to $125.

For some perspective, that’s less than you’d pay for a Keurig K-Café right now.

This Nespresso bundle also comes with an Aeronccino milk frother, that whips up hot and cold milk for frothy cappuccinos and a perfect latte at home.

It’s a deal so good that we’re ready to call it the best deal we’ve seen for Memorial Day weekend 2020.

Bloomingdale's This coffee maker comes with an Aeronccino that’ll froth hot and cold milk, too.

And it seems like this coffee maker is a popular item on sale for Memorial Day since it’s marked down at Williams-Sonoma, Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon, (where this little machine has over 1,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating). But the Bloomingdale’s price beats out all three with its additional coupon code.

Just keep in mind that you do have to spend $150 to get free shipping at Bloomingdale’s.

This coffee maker offers two different cup sizes — expresso and lungo, which is larger. The Aeronccino froths hot and cold milk, which makes it ideal for lattes and cappuccinos. And this Nespresso has a high-pressure pump and heat-up system for coffee in minutes.

Each machine also includes a complimentary set of different Nespresso capsules to try out, but if you’re picky about your flavors, you can find more Nespresso pods and capsules for sale at Bed Bath & Beyond.

If you’ve got a small space, it won’t take up much room, either. It’s meant to be mini so your kitchen counter won’t look cluttered.

Usually anything from Breville is pretty pricey — like this expresso machine that’s $700 — so it’s rare to find a deal on the beloved brand.