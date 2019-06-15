Premise: A red panda in her mid-20s deals with the ups and downs of corporate life in a bustling city of similarly anthropomorphic animals. While the first season focused on the degradations and injustices of working in a capitalist machine, this second season explores other frustrating aspects of 20s life such as parental expectations and the nature of love. Also, importantly, this red panda deals with her anger at the world by singing death metal karaoke.

Sum-up: Unlike a show like “The Office” that similarly satirizes the unfulfilling nature of corporate life but ultimately opted to focus on goofs rather than attacking those responsible, “Aggretsuko” has a bite ― fitting because as I just found out on Google, red pandas have “razor sharp teeth.” This makes the show more like the recent Comedy Central office satire “Corporate,” as it doesn’t shy away from its deep disdain for the masters of the universe. With short, 15-minute episodes and a cute red panda as the protagonist, the anger has a palpability that somehow makes this a fun, easy watch despite all the finger-pointing.