The Netflix original series “Black Mirror” has been playing with our minds for four seasons on the small screen, with creepy and thought-provoking episodes like “White Bear,” “The Entire History Of You” and “Nosedive.” But now we’re getting a big-screen offering, with the first-ever “Black Mirror” movie, “Bandersnatch.”
Netflix released the film’s trailer Thursday, and though it doesn’t reveal much, we’re hoping for a surprise when it starts streaming Friday.
“In 1984,” the YouTube trailer description reads, “a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge.”
Some might wonder why Netflix would do a “Black Mirror” film if it’s basically just going to be a long episode, but there are rumors it will be something special, like a choose-your-own-adventure story.
According to a translated description of a Korean Media Rating Board webpage, the film’s runtime is a whopping 312 minutes, or 5 hours, 12 minutes.
That’s obviously too long for a single movie, but if the time is divided into potential narratives for the viewer to select, the lengthy runtime would make perfect sense.
If you want to watch the trailer for “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” scroll up. If you don’t want to watch the trailer, but would still like to see a video, scroll down. If you want to go outside and enjoy the fresh air, close your browser and do so.