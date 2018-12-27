The Netflix original series “Black Mirror” has been playing with our minds for four seasons on the small screen, with creepy and thought-provoking episodes like “White Bear,” “The Entire History Of You” and “Nosedive.” But now we’re getting a big-screen offering, with the first-ever “Black Mirror” movie, “Bandersnatch.”

Netflix released the film’s trailer Thursday, and though it doesn’t reveal much, we’re hoping for a surprise when it starts streaming Friday.

Advertisement

“In 1984,” the YouTube trailer description reads, “a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge.”

Some might wonder why Netflix would do a “Black Mirror” film if it’s basically just going to be a long episode, but there are rumors it will be something special, like a choose-your-own-adventure story.

According to a translated description of a Korean Media Rating Board webpage, the film’s runtime is a whopping 312 minutes, or 5 hours, 12 minutes.

That’s obviously too long for a single movie, but if the time is divided into potential narratives for the viewer to select, the lengthy runtime would make perfect sense.