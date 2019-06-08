Premise: Three stand-alone episodes that focus on different futuristic technologies and how they affect those who use them. Traditionally, “Black Mirror” episodes revel in the potential and unexpected problems of the tech ― serving as cautionary tales for those who do not interrogate the consequences of technological advances. That said, the show doesn’t finger-wag as much as it just mines the follies of naiveté for comedy and horror.

Stars: Miley Cyrus, Topher Grace, Anthony Mackie and Andrew Scott

Sum-up: The early episodes of “Black Mirror” tended to end with the various protagonists screaming in agony because a technological invention ruined their lives. The show has mellowed a bit in this season, with the writers subjecting their characters to slightly less cruelty. At its best, “Black Mirror” has blazed new paths for thinking about human connection, using futuristic technology as a conduit for rethinking how the world can work. This new season homes in on this goal and dives into person-to-person emotions, while the dystopia world-building happens more on the margins.