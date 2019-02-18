Netflix Cancels 'Jessica Jones' And 'The Punisher' In Final Marvel Purge

Krysten Ritter, as Jessica Jones, is all of us right now.

And then there were no Marvel shows on Netflix.

The streaming service on Monday axed its two remaining superhero properties from the Marvel universe, canceling “Jessica Jones” and “The Punisher.”

The third season of the Peabody Award-winning “Jessica Jones” ― a show that has received renown for its nuanced treatment of sexual assault ― is set to air sometime this year, while the second season of “The Punisher” came out in January.

“‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ will not return for a third season on Netflix,” the company said Monday in a statement, according to Deadline. “Showrunner Steve Lightfoot, the terrific crew, and exceptional cast including star Jon Bernthal, delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans, and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come.”

“In addition, in reviewing our Marvel programming, we have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for ‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones,’” the Netflix statement continued. “We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, star Krysten Ritter and the entire cast and crew, for three incredible seasons of this groundbreaking series, which was recognized by the Peabody Awards among many others. We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning.”

The two series are the final victims of Netflix’s Marvel purge, after “Iron Fist,” “Luke Cage” and “Daredevil” were canceled last year to the shock of many fans.

The move effectively ends the multi-series partnership between Marvel and Netflix that launched in 2013 and brought multiple characters together in the somewhat tepidly received superhero team-up miniseries “The Defenders.”

Bernthal, who played the eponymous punisher Frank Castle, reacted to the news of the cancellations on Instagram, writing that he was “endlessly grateful” to the community that has uplifted the character.

Ritter, who brought private detective Jessica Jones to the screen to much acclaim, has yet to comment, but we imagine her alter ego is somewhere swigging whiskey and dropping F-bombs.

Marvel has not said whether these characters’ journeys will continue in some form, although the company did previously hint there might be more to come from fan favorite Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox.