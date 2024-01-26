What The Hell Is Going On With ‘Cheer’ And All Its Scandals?

One thing about Eva Mendes? She will ride for her man. Following the hysteria after “Barbie” was “snubbed” by the Oscars — mind you, America Ferrera’s nomination is right there — people were apparently quick to bash Ryan Gosling’s performance. And Eva Mendes had KENOUGH. On Instagram, she sounded off about how Gosling received “hate when he took on this role” and expressed her pride in her husband’s work. Read her words here .

On Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” rapper Common alluded to a romantic relationship with host J. Hud in an adorable segment. She asked him plainly whether he was single — doing her due diligence for inquiring minds, of course — and his response would make anyone swoon. Last we heard, Common had been linked to comedian Tiffany Haddish. While I didn’t see this pairing coming, I’m rooting for the two lovebirds. HuffPost’s David Moye reported the full details .