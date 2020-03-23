Niche, little-known shows are now becoming extremely popular on Netflix due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Self-isolating Netflix subscribers are turning to shows with titles such as “Containment” and “Pandemic” in droves. Right now, these two shows are both in the list of top 10 most popular shows on Netflix, according to the streaming platform.
“Containment” is a poorly reviewed 2016 show from The CW that only lasted one season. “Pandemic” is a low-budget docuseries that Netflix released to little fanfare in January.
Beyond the virus-themed content, new Netflix Originals are dominating the list. The docuseries “Tiger King,” which is about a larger-than-life zoo owner, tops the list. Noticeably absent is Netflix’s “Feel Good,” which just debuted last week to much media attention.
Read on for the full top 10 shows list below
10. “Containment”
9. “On My Block”
6. “100 Humans”
4. “Love Is Blind”
3. “All American”
NOTE: At the end of February, Netflix added a feature called “Top 10 in the U.S. Today.” The exact methodology behind these rankings remains unclear. But since Netflix has developed a reputation for not sharing viewership data, these rankings offer a rare glimpse into what subscribers are actually watching.