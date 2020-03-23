Warner Bros. The show "Containment" on Netflix.

Niche, little-known shows are now becoming extremely popular on Netflix due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Self-isolating Netflix subscribers are turning to shows with titles such as “Containment” and “Pandemic” in droves. Right now, these two shows are both in the list of top 10 most popular shows on Netflix, according to the streaming platform.

“Containment” is a poorly reviewed 2016 show from The CW that only lasted one season. “Pandemic” is a low-budget docuseries that Netflix released to little fanfare in January.

Beyond the virus-themed content, new Netflix Originals are dominating the list. The docuseries “Tiger King,” which is about a larger-than-life zoo owner, tops the list. Noticeably absent is Netflix’s “Feel Good,” which just debuted last week to much media attention.

Read on for the full top 10 shows list below.

