What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week (June 16-22)

What’s up: A show that teases a complicated, purposely hard-to-understand mystery through the journeys of the characters trying to solve it. The inhabitants of a small German town (this is a German show) get caught in a loop of past, present and future that involves a nuclear power plant, time travel machines and possibly God. As various characters learn, the past can affect the future, but the future can also affect the past because of the nature of this self-repeating and fatalistic loop of existence. At first, it seems like characters in the town go missing ― creating a standard whodunit mystery. But these characters disappear into other moments in the town’s history, creating strange family dynamics when they age back into adulthood at the time they disappeared.

Sum-up: This attempts to innovate from the mold of a missing children mystery to go past whodunit and instead ask why does anyone do anything. Even if you’re not into puzzle box shows, the well-crafted nature of this should impress you from the tangled plot web to the more visual aspects of the creative costuming and props. Much like the characters who keep finding strange details about their world the more they stare into its abyss, you can find all sorts of interesting minutiae if you pay enough attention scene by scene.