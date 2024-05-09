Netflix Edits Out Awkward Moment From Tom Brady Roast

Kim Kardashian made headlines for getting brutally booed during her appearance at Netflix’s “Roast of Tom Brady” over the weekend ― but you wouldn’t know it unless you got to see the original footage.
The roast of the former quarterback, hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, originally aired live on the streaming platform on Sunday.
At one point in the program, Hart introduced Kardashian to the stage. The reality star was met with loud boos when she tried to speak, but you won’t find that in the version currently streaming on Netflix.
In the original, unedited version, Kardashian is introduced to a mix of applause and scattered boos. “Thank you so much, Kevin,” she says. “I know a lot of people make fun of your height ―” At this point, the booing and jeering become so loud that they almost drown Kardashian out.
“All right, all right,” the Skims founder says with a smile, in an attempt to settle the crowd. Off-camera, it sounds like Hart says “Whoa, whoa, whoa” in response to the boos.
But the edited version skips right over those few seconds of loud booing, and goes straight to Kardashian saying: “I know a lot of people make fun of your height, but what people don’t know is you’re also pretty mean, which makes you the smallest Black dick I’ve ever seen.”
Watch the original footage ― captured by Page Six ― below:
Netflix acknowledged that it took out parts of the original broadcast. The current version on the platform includes a disclaimer that it is “edited from a previous livestream.”
According to Robbie Praw, the vice president of stand-up and comedy formats at Netflix, Kardashian didn’t ask for the boos to be removed.
“Post edits are standard practice for comedy specials and happen in live broadcasts, whether that’s subtitles, adding things or removing things that we can’t do when it’s streaming live,” he told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. “It’s part of, quite frankly, the fun of watching it live to not miss those things. But I will just say this, in addition to that, that no talent were consulted as part of that.”
Kardashian, for her part, recovered from the boos and got in a few good zings at Brady.
“I wasn’t gonna come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date ― there’s still a good chance I might,” she quipped.
She also offered a deadpan joke about her own 2007 sex tape scandal.
“Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were,” Kardashian said. “And I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape.”