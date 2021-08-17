Imelda Staunton is leading the brand new cast as Queen Elizabeth, with Sir Jonathan Pryce taking over from Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

Lesley Manville will be portraying Princess Margaret, while Jonny Lee Miller is also set to play former prime minister John Major.

Reports previously suggested that “Fleabag” star Andrew Scott was being eyed for the role of fellow former prime minister Tony Blair.

The fifth series of “The Crown” is set to debut on Netflix next year. Series 1-4 are are available to stream now.