Jonathan Van Ness Seeks Answers To Life's Mysteries In Trailer For Solo Netflix Series

Jonathan Van Ness is looking beyond the hair salon to embark on “a new journey of learning more” for his TV series.

On Tuesday, Netflix gave fans a first look at “Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness” via a fresh trailer. Due out Jan. 28 and based on the podcast of the same name, the six-episode series finds the “Queer Eye” star delving deep on a variety of diverse topics, including insects, figure skating, construction work and the science of snacking.

Advertisement

“I got burning questions, and I need answers,” Van Ness proclaims in the clip. “I am going to be embarking on a new journey of learning more ... of opening my mind, learning new perspectives. This is a huge universe to explore and learn about.”

Catch the trailer for “Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness” below.

Van Ness ― who is nonbinary and uses the pronouns he, she and they ― launched the “Getting Curious” podcast in 2015, about three years before “Queer Eye” debuted to global acclaim. Recent guests on the podcast have included Demi Lovato and Gabrielle Union.

The series debuts after the sixth season of “Queer Eye,” which hit Netflix on New Year’s Eve and takes place in Texas. This spring, Van Ness will unveil a memoir, “Love That Story: Observations From a Gorgeously Queer Life.”

Advertisement

Speaking to People last month about the book, Van Ness said a “relentless curiosity” was the impetus behind his latest projects.

“Throughout my career, I’ve gotten to interview experts across so many fields from science, politics, academic scholars, some of the most successful people in the world, to working with incredible people both in front of and behind the camera,” Van Ness explained. “So all of that coupled with my relentless curiosity to understand the world around me turned me into a writer. I love sharing what I’ve learned in this medium and feel so honored and excited to be able to share what I’m learning along the way.”