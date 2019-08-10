What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week (Aug. 4-10)

What’s up: After a failed television program, the women of “GLOW” (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) move to Las Vegas for a residency show. Living in a hotel and doing the same bits every night quickly gets old, especially given the tourist trap nature of Vegas. While the flashing lights distract everybody upon arrival, the characters realize that only their personal relationships will truly bring them fulfillment.

Stars: Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron

Sum-up: Moving the show to Vegas supercharges what works in this series and the writers deserve much credit for that (even if the decision aligns with the actual history of the “GLOW” organization). “GLOW” has always been a show of balancing glamour and action with rawness and quiet. Vegas is the perfect home for the characters to get even glitzier, yet lonelier.

This season starts with an uncomfortable will they/won’t they between Marc Maron’s and Alison Brie’s characters ― complicated territory due to a significant power imbalance, age difference and a working relationship necessary for everybody else’s job. As the residency requires all the characters to essentially remain stuck in a Vegas lifestyle loop of the same days over and over, the characters must actively choose to escape from or bond further with each other. These two characters veering toward and away from each other repeatedly makes for a compelling central storyline.

Otherwise, the repeated use of comedy to explore tragedy remains strong. The season starts in 1986 with a phenomenal bit about the space shuttle Challenger disaster that definitely comes close to insensitivity but doesn’t cross the line. This is a show jumping off the high ropes with no fear.