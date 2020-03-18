Netflix 'Hack' Allows You To Watch With Friends While Social Distancing

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many people are responsibly practicing self-isolation or social distancing. But with everyone keeping to themselves, there’s one victim that’s been all but forgotten: movie night.
Well, thanks to a Google Chrome extension that’s gone viral, movie night with your friends and family is officially back on.
News of a Chrome extension called Netflix Party began catching fire on Tuesday for allowing multiple people to remotely watch a Netflix program and chat at the same time.
The extension is free to download via a link on the Netflix Party website. Once you and your friends have it, all you need to do is choose any Netflix program, click the Netflix Party icon and send the generated link to those who want to watch.
The site explains:
Netflix Party is a new way to watch Netflix with your friends online. Netflix Party synchronizes video playback and adds group chat to your favorite Netflix shows.
Join over 500,000 people and use Netflix Party to link up with friends and host long distance movie nights and TV watch parties today!
A TikTok user gave a full tutorial on how to do it, calling it a “CoronaHack.” Check it out below. But don’t do it for us; do it for movie night.