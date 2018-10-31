As someone tasked with recommending shows and movies ― but who also can’t watch anything in the horror genre without losing a week of sleep ― I’m happy this monstrous month is finally coming to a close.

Still, I recognize it’s Halloween and you likely want one last horrific hurrah with the holiday, so I’m sharing this list of scary content you can watch on Netflix in these waning Halloween hours.

The guide below comes from Netflix itself. The company added a dozen spooky titles over the last few weeks, ranging from a classic like “The Shining” to a few stand-out Originals such as “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell.”

You can read the full roundup below.

Diyah Pera/Netflix “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" on Netflix.

🕷️ New On Netflix ― Halloween & Horror 🕷️

“Hold the Dark” (Netflix Film)

Netflix Description: Summoned to a remote Alaskan village to search for wolves that took a local boy, a naturalist soon finds himself caught in a harrowing mystery.

Joined Netflix: 9/28/18

“The Shining”

Debuted: 1980

Joined Netflix: 10/1/18

"The Shining" "The Shining" on Netflix.

“Truth or Dare”

Debuted: 2017

Joined Netflix: 10/3/18

“Creeped Out” (Netflix Original)

Netflix Description: A modern-day “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” meets “Black Mirror” kids anthology series that depicts creepy tales and ends with a lesson. The series is linked together by a masked “story collector” called The Curious who appears in each episode.

Joined Netflix: 10/4/18

“The Haunting of Molly Hartley”

Debuted: 2008

Joined Netflix: 10/4/18

“Malevolent” (Netflix Film)

Netflix Description: Brother and sister team Angela (Florence Pugh) and Jackson (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) are nothing more than scam artists. Preying on the grief stricken and the vulnerable, they convince the bereaved that Angela has the ability to contact the dead. It’s a simple con, until Mrs. Green (Celia Imrie) summons the pair to her home ― the orphanage that was once stage to a string of murders of young girls ― and Angela grows less and less certain of what’s actually real.

Joined Netflix: 10/5/18

“Apostle” (Netflix Film)

Netflix Description: Thomas Richardson (Dan Stevens) has returned home, only to learn that his sister is being held for ransom by a religious cult. Determined to get her back, Thomas travels to an idyllic island where he uncovers a secret far more evil than he could have imagined.

Joined Netflix: 10/12/18

“The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell” (Netflix Original)

Netflix Description: Christine McConnell, a wickedly talented baker and artist, welcomes you into her terrifyingly delicious home to create delectable confections and hauntingly disturbing decor with the help of her colorful collection of creatures.

Joined Netflix: 10/12/18

Tina Rowden/Netflix "The Haunting of Hill House" on Netflix.

“The Haunting of Hill House” (Netflix Original)

Netflix Description: A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel, “The Haunting of Hill House” explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past.

Joined Netflix: 10/12/18

“Haunted” (Netflix Original)

Netflix Description: From the executive producers of “The Purge” franchise and “Lore,” “Haunted” gives a chilling glimpse into the first-person accounts of people who have witnessed horrifying, peculiar, extraordinary supernatural events and other unexplained phenomena that continue to haunt them.

Joined Netflix: 10/19/18

“Castlevania” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

Netflix Description: The year is 1475 in the eastern European village of Lugu. Lisa Tepes, doctor and wife of Dracula, is burned at the stake by the Inquisition for heresy. Insane with rage, Dracula unleashes an army of night creatures to exact revenge and wipe humanity from the face of the Earth.

Joined Netflix: 10/26/18

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix Original)

Netflix Description: A dark reimagining of the Archie comic, following 16-year-old Sabrina as she is beginning her dark education as a sorceress, juggling her half-witch side and her half-human, normal life at Baxter High.

Joined Netflix: 10/26/18

Diyah Pera/Netflix "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" on Netflix.

🕷️ Other Horror Netflix Originals 🕷️

“The Ritual” (Netflix Film)

Netflix Description: Four friends with a long-standing ― but strained ― connection take a hiking trip into the Swedish wilderness, from which they may never return.

“1922” (Netflix Film)

Netflix Description: A farmer pens a confession admitting to his wife’s murder, but her death is just the beginning of a macabre tale. Based on Stephen King’s novella.

“Clinical” (Netflix Film)

Netflix Description: A psychiatrist is plagued by flashbacks to a terrifying attack as she treats a new patient who was horribly disfigured in an accident.

“Ghoul” (Netflix Original)

Netflix Description: When a new prisoner at a military detention center exhibits eerie behavior, a young interrogator’s search for the truth becomes a battle for survival.

“Cargo” (Netflix Film)

Netflix Description: Amid a terrifying pandemic, a father searches the wilds of Australia for someone willing to protect and care for his infant daughter.

Matt Nettheim/Netflix "Cargo" on Netflix.

“The Babysitter” (Netflix Film)

Netflix Description: When Cole stays up past his bedtime, he discovers that his hot babysitter is part of a satanic cult that will stop at nothing to keep him quiet.

“Before I Wake” (Netflix Film)

Netflix Description: Still mourning the death of their son, Mark and Jessie welcome foster child Cody into their lives. Soon they discover he has a strange ability.

“Gerald’s Game” (Netflix Film)

Netflix Description: When her husband’s sex game goes wrong, Jessie ― handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house ― faces warped visions, dark secrets and a dire choice.

“I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House” (Netflix Film)

Netflix Description: A nervous nurse who scares easily finds herself caring for an ailing horror novelist while living in a house with hidden secrets.

“Ravenous” (Netflix Film)

Netflix Description: As a zombie plague ravages their rural Quebec town, a scrappy band of survivors join forces to flee the infected hordes in this quiet thriller.

“Train to Busan” (Netflix Film)

Netflix Description: As a zombie outbreak sweeps South Korea, a dad and his daughter take a harrowing train journey in an attempt to reach the only city that’s still safe.

“Slasher” (Netflix Original)

Netflix Description: Rampaging serial killers leave carnage in their wake as their next victims fight to stay alive in this horror anthology series.







More Horror On Netflix

Films

“It Follows” (2014)

“The Conjuring” (2013)

“The Witch” (2015)

“Veronica” (2017)

“Stephen King’s Children of the Corn” (1984)

“Creep” (2014)

“Hush” (2016)

“Tales of Halloween” (2015)

“Under the Shadow” (2016)

“Oculus” (2013)

“Cabin Fever” (2016)

“Teeth” (2007)

“The Reaping” (2007)

“The Sixth Sense” (1999)

Series

“The Walking Dead” (Seasons 1-7)

“American Horror Story” (Seasons 1-7)

“Z Nation”

Only Slightly Spooky