Netflix, Royals Clash Over 'Harry & Meghan' Contact Disclaimer

A statement that opens the new docuseries says “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content in this series."
Carly Ledbetter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pictured speaking in their new documentary, "Harry & Meghan."
Neither Kensington Palace nor Buckingham Palace were contacted by Netflix as the streaming giant claims in a disclaimer that begins the new series “Harry & Meghan,” a palace source told HuffPost.

The first episode of the docuseries, which premiered on Thursday, opens with a black-and-white statement that reads: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content in this series.”

A royal source told HuffPost that Netflix made no attempt to contact members of the royal household, Kensington Palace or Buckingham Palace.

London-based CNN correspondent Max Foster reported Kensington Palace did receive an email from what purported to be a third-party production company, “but they couldn’t verify it so didn’t respond.”

A Netflix source insisted to HuffPost that both King Charles and Prince William’s offices were contacted and were given time to respond ahead of the docuseries release.

Kensington Palace had no comment, and Buckingham Palace did not return a request for comment.

HuffPost has reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell organization.

